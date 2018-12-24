Cosmic Girls make comeback without three Chinese members

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

The girl group Cosmic Girls will make a comeback to the K-pop scene without three Chinese members.

The group, also known as WJSN, will be showcasing their new album “WJ Stay?” without the three Chinese members – Meiqi, Xuanyi and Cheng Xiao- due to the three members’ separate schedules in China.

Meiqi and Xuanyi will be temporarily joining a Chinese girl group formed through the Chinese version of South Korea’s popular idol survival show “Produce 101.”