Hoarfrost Scene at Uiam Lake





Hoarfrost has formed near Uiam Lake in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Monday as a brutal cold wave gripped most parts of the province including morning low of minus 20.7 degrees Celsius recorded in Cheorwon. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts the cold spell will continue through Tuesday morning in Gangwon inland and mountainous areas.





(Yonhap News)