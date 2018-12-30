SSAW drummer Jeon Tae-kwan dies of cancer

Two Koreas Hold Rail-Connection Ceremony
The drummer for one of Korea’s veteran rock bands, SSAW or Spring Summer Autumn Winter, has died of cancer.
Jeon Tae-kwan died of renal cancer on December 27. He was 56. Jeon and Kim Jong-jin started SSAW in 1988. The band went on to become one of the most influential and longest-running music acts in the industry.
SSAW recently released an album series earlier this year to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary and also support Jeon’s hospital treatment.
