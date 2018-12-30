Lee Young-ja becomes first woman to win major broadcasters’ year-end grand prize

ⓒ YONHAP News

Comedian Lee Young-ja has become the first woman to win the year-end grand prize from Korea’s major broadcasters.





Lee won the year-end grand prize from KBS last week becoming the first woman and third person after Kang Ho-dong and Yoo Jae-seok to receive the broadcaster’s highest honors.





She later won another grand prize for her role in the reality show “Omniscient Interfering View” on Sunday. With the feat, she has become the first woman to win grand prizes from two of Korea’s three major broadcasters.