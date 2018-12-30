Beautiful Mind (2) 전해 드릴게요.

Expression of the Week

Gye Jin-sung : 현석주 선생님 수술 아직인가요?

Is Dr. Hyun still in surgery?

Jang Moon-kyung : 네, 대동맥 박리 수술이라 어제 들어간 수술이 아직이네요.

12시간은 더 걸릴텐데...

말씀하세요. 제가 전해 드릴게요.

Yes. He went into aortic dissection surgery yesterday but it still hasn’t ended.

It’ll take another 12 hours.

Tell me. I'll let him know.









전해 드릴게요 (I’ll let him know)





전하다 – (v.) to deliver; pass on; tell





Casual – 전해 줄게

Semi-polite – 전해 줄게요

Polite – 전해 드릴게요





>> “전하다” means to convey some news, thought etc. to another. It can mean delivering some kind of news, or even delivering something physically to another person.





>>In the dialogue, the polite form of “전하다” or “전해 드릴게요” is used by the nurse.





>>We know that “전해 드릴게요” in the dialogue means the nurse will deliver a message because she says “말씀하세요,” which literally means “please speak” or “talk.”



