2018-19 BUZZ Live Concert “Thank You”

#Concert Info l 2018-12-31

K-POP Connection


Date: January 12-13, 2019

Venue: Ewha Womens University Welch-Ryang Auditorium

 

The group BUZZ will be holding their year-end concert titled "Thank You" from

The Seoul concert is part of the group’s nationwide concert tour. The concert series is titled “Thank You” as this year celebrates the group’s 15th anniversary. As such, the group will be performing their greatest hits while performing special stages for their fans.  

