







Members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, Yein

Genres: K-pop, bubblegum pop, synth-pop

Labels: Woollim Entertainment

Active from: 2014





Lovelyz is a South Korean girl-group which debuted in 2014 with “Girls’ Invasion” under Woollim Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein. In 2018, the group held their third solo concert in Seoul and concerts in Tokyo and Osaka. The group also released their fifth mini album in Nov. 2018 and first compilation album consisting of 33 tracks titled “Muse on Music” in Sept. 2018.





Studio Albums

Muse on Music (Compilation, Sept. 2018)

Lovelyz 2nd Album Repackage “Now, Us” (Full length, May 2017)

Lovelyz 2nd Album “R U Ready?” (Full length, Feb. 2017)

Hi~ (Full length, March 2015)

Girls’ Invasion (Full length, Nov. 2014)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Lovelyz 5th Mini Album “Sanctuary” (EP, Nov. 2018)

Lovelyz Digital Single “A Piece of Summer” (Single, July 2018)

Lovelyz 4th Mini Album “Heal” (EP, April 2018)

Lovelyz 3rd Mini Album “Fall in Lovelyz” (EP, Nov. 2017)

A New Trilogy (EP, April 2018)

Lovelinus (Single, Dec. 2015)

Lovelyz8 (EP, Oct. 2015)