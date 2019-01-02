Top Presidential Hopefuls for 2022 Election
Members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, Yein
Genres: K-pop, bubblegum pop, synth-pop
Labels: Woollim Entertainment
Active from: 2014
Lovelyz is a South Korean girl-group which debuted in 2014 with “Girls’ Invasion” under Woollim Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein. In 2018, the group held their third solo concert in Seoul and concerts in Tokyo and Osaka. The group also released their fifth mini album in Nov. 2018 and first compilation album consisting of 33 tracks titled “Muse on Music” in Sept. 2018.
Studio Albums
Muse on Music (Compilation, Sept. 2018)
Lovelyz 2nd Album Repackage “Now, Us” (Full length, May 2017)
Lovelyz 2nd Album “R U Ready?” (Full length, Feb. 2017)
Hi~ (Full length, March 2015)
Girls’ Invasion (Full length, Nov. 2014)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Lovelyz 5th Mini Album “Sanctuary” (EP, Nov. 2018)
Lovelyz Digital Single “A Piece of Summer” (Single, July 2018)
Lovelyz 4th Mini Album “Heal” (EP, April 2018)
Lovelyz 3rd Mini Album “Fall in Lovelyz” (EP, Nov. 2017)
A New Trilogy (EP, April 2018)
Lovelinus (Single, Dec. 2015)
Lovelyz8 (EP, Oct. 2015)
