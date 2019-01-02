Wanna One’s Kang Daniel starts SNS

ⓒ YONHAP News

Kang Daniel, a former member of the now-disbanded group Wanna One, has drawn more than 1 million followers to his new personal SNS account.

Kang has created an Instagram account which drew more than 1 million followers in just 11 hours since its launch.

Kang quickly became a top star after winning the 2017 idol survival reality show “Produce 101.” He later debuted as a member of Wanna One which brought together the 11 finalists from the show.

The singer plans on debuting as a solo artist since the group’s disbandment.