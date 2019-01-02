Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

SM artists to stage joint concert in Santiago

#K-POP News l 2019-01-03

K-POP Connection


Top acts from SM Entertainment are planning to stage joint concerts in Santiago, Chile this month.

The concert series, titled “SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in Santiago” will take place from Jan. 18-19 at the national stadium in the Chilean city.

The shows will bring together top SM artists such as BoA, Super Junior, EXO, Red Velvet etc.

The upcoming concerts are part of SM’s global concert series which began in 2008. 

List

Editor's Pick