SM artists to stage joint concert in Santiago





Top acts from SM Entertainment are planning to stage joint concerts in Santiago, Chile this month.

The concert series, titled “SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in Santiago” will take place from Jan. 18-19 at the national stadium in the Chilean city.

The shows will bring together top SM artists such as BoA, Super Junior, EXO, Red Velvet etc.

The upcoming concerts are part of SM’s global concert series which began in 2008.