Former Inspector Questioned over Surveillance Claims

ⓒYONHAP News

Kim Tae-woo, a prosecution investigator who had been dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the presidential office, appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday and Friday.





Kim told reporters that he had faithfully followed orders and worked hard as a special inspector, but was angered by the top office which dismissed information and reports about corruption allegations involving figures close to the Moon government.





The prosecution launched an investigation into his claim after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint last month against presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, and two presidential anti-corruption officials for abuse of power and dereliction of duty.

The former inspector claims that he was punished for reporting bribery allegations about Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in.





Kim alleged that he also collected information about civilians, including professors and journalists, on direct orders from his superiors.





The prosecution raided Kim’s office on Monday, following a criminal complaint against Kim for releasing confidential information obtained during his time at the presidential office.