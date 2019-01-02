Kim Jong-un says he is Ready to Meet Trump Again

ⓒYONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump again.





"I am ready to sit face to face with the president of the U.S at anytime and exert efforts to bring results that the international community welcomes."





Reading his New Year's speech while seated on an armchair, Kim, however, attached a condition.





"However, if the U.S. does not keep its promises made in front of the world and misjudges the patience of our people to unilaterally press us for something through sanctions and pressure on the republic, we might have to search for new ways to safeguard our sovereignty and the supreme interest of the nation and establish peace and stability for the Korean Peninsula."





During the 30-minute pre-recorded speech aired Tuesday, Kim also pressed the South to find a breakthrough for his regime to ride out the sanctions and resume inter-Korean economic projects.





"We are willing to resume the operation of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang without any preconditions or rewards, considering the difficult situations of South Korean businessmen who had been at the Gaeseong factory park and people in the South who want to visit the famous mountain of our people."





However, neither of the two inter-Korean projects can be resumed unless sanctions are removed.





"We'll probably now have another meeting. He'd like to meet. I'd like to meet."





During a Cabinet meeting at the White House Wednesday, Trump said he's ready to hold another meeting with Kim.





"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong-un... This letter is a great letter. We've made a lot of progress with North Korea, Kim Jong-un... We're getting along fine. I'm not in any rush. I don't have to rush. All I know is there's no rockets. There's no testing... "





Trump and Kim held their first meeting in June, reaching a vague agreement about building a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.





The North has taken some steps toward denuclearization, such as destroying the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but the U.S. says sanctions will remain until the North’s final and fully verified denuclearization.