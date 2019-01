IU is a singer-songwriter and actress. In 2007, she first debuted as a singer at the age of 15, when she was still in middle school. With the success of her 2010 song she acheived national stardom and has been dubbed the "nation's little sister." She has released 4 studio albums and has also written for other artists. IU has also been featured on 6 TV dramas as the leading actress thus far.