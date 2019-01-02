Beautiful Mind (3) 괜찮겠지?

Top Presidential Hopefuls for 2022 Election
Expression of the Week
Hwang Jung-hwan : 팬입니다. 홍일범 선수.
따님이 아빠를 닮았나 봐요. 축구를 다하고.
I’m a fan, Hong Il-bum.
Your daughter must be like you, playing soccer.
Hong Il-bum : 예, 포지션도 풀백이에요. 저처럼. 국대 감이죠.
Yes, she’s a full-back, like me. She’s fit to be a member of the national team.
Hong’s wife : 우리 민경이 괜찮겠지?
Our Min-kyung. She’ll be alright?
Hong Il-bum : 홍일범 딸 홍민경이야. 범새끼라고. 우리 딸.
Hong Min-kyung is Hong Il-bum’s daughter. She’s a tiger cub, our daughter.
괜찮겠지? (She’ll be alright?)
괜찮다 – (adj.) all right; fine; having no particular problems
~겠다 – convey supposition, a guess, a thought or observation
Casual – 괜찮겠지?
Semi-polite – 괜찮겠죠?
Polite – 괜찮으시겠죠?
>> “괜찮겠지?” is an interrogative sentence which combines the adjective 괜찮다 which means alright and “~겠지” which conveys a supposition or a guess.
>>In the dialogue, “괜찮겠지?” is used by Hong’s wife to express that she presumes her daughter will be alright.
>>However, the question form suggests that she is worried and has uneasy feelings about her daughter’s situation and she is seeking assurance from her husband that their daughter will be alright.
