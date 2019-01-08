‘Burning’ named best foreign language film by France Club Media Cine

ⓒ KBS

Director Lee Chang-dong’s film “Burning” has been named Best Foreign Film of 2018 by France Club Media Cine.

The film beat out prominent foreign language films such as “First Man,” “Shoplifters,” “The Guilty,” and “Isle of Dogs.”

“Burning” was the only Korean film to be officially invited to the 71st Cannes Film Festival and received the FIPRESCI International Critics’ Prize and Vulcan Prize for the best film in the competition section of the event.