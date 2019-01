ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop artist Chungha has swept domestic music charts with her latest release.

The solo artist topped charts on three major networks with the number titled, “Gotta Go.”

Chungha was a member of the now-defunct project group I.O.I and released the single early this year.

The singer has seen previous success with “Hands on Me,” “Rollercoaster” and “Love U,” in 2017-2018.