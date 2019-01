Date: January 25-26

Venue: Yeouido KBS Hall





Crossover vocal group Forte di Quattro’s nationwide conert tour “COLORS” is coming to Seoul. The first winning team of the audition program “The Phantom Singer”, the quartet consists of musical actor Ko Hoon Jeong, tenor Kim Hyun Soo, bass TJ Son, and singer Lee Byori. Since their formation, the group has been recording and performing music of various genres, ranging from pop, popera, to opera arias.