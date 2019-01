Kim Bum-soo is widely considered one of Korea's best vocalists. He debuted in 1999 and made headlines in 2001 when his song charted on the Billboard Hot Singles Sales chart, peaking at number 51. His big break in Korea came in 2002 with the song <보고싶다 (I Miss You)>, and has since released numerous ballad hits. Kim has released 11 studio albums and 34 four singles, and has also taken part in various soundtracks.