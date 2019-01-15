Daesung Eltec, a Provider of Key Parts for Connected Cars

© DAESUNG ELTEC

In the past few weeks, we’ve introduced companies that generated some of the biggest buzz at the Korea Tech Show 2018. In today’s last such segment, we take a look at Daesung Eltec, which makes components for internet-connected vehicles. Let’s meet with Park Gil-soo(박길수), head of the Software Development Team 2 at the company.





Daesung Eltec has a 40-year history of developing and manufacturing in-vehicle infotainment products and services. With about 800 employees, the company is headquartered in Pyeongtaek and has a research center in Geumcheon-gu(금천구), western Seoul.





At the Korea Tech Show, we displayed our in-vehicle infotainment equipment, Advanced Driver Assistance System, gesture-recognition product and accident data recorder.





Daesung Eltec was founded in 1979 as an original equipment manufacturer that supplied products to Alpine, a famous car audio equipment maker in Japan. The company accumulated various technologies through this partnership and developed some of its own, including overhead monitors, amplifiers and CD changers.





But Daesung Eltec’s main area of focus is its combined audio, video and navigation system. It is the core technology for in-car infotainment, a combination of information and entertainment. In-vehicle infotainment or IVI is one of the newest trends in the automobile industry. Daesung Eltec began to develop next-generation IVI technology in 1983, providing its products to Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Mobis, Renault Samsung Motors and GM Korea.





Among its IVI components on display at the Korea Tech Show 2018, gesture-recognition equipment received particular attention.





One of our products uses technology stereo camera-based gesture recognition technology. A stereo camera continuously monitors movement of the driver’s hands and perceives how the driver operates devices in the vehicle. The process is repeated, and the accumulated hand motion data based on deep learning algorithms interact with in-car infotainment to provide convenience to drivers. In this way, in-vehicle devices can be controlled with hand gestures alone.





At present, we’ve manufactured it as a test product, but with more advanced technology, we’ll expand into air-writing recognition technology.





These days, vehicles equipped with artificial intelligence or AI speakers enable drivers to control the cars’ features by talking to the infotainment system.





But many drivers still use tactile buttons while driving, a source of distraction that can lead to accidents. Daesung Eltec’s product can reduce distractions while driving by allowing drivers to control various features in the vehicle through hand gestures without the need to touch anything.





This is possible because of an in-vehicle infotainment system that is connected with gesture recognition software using a three-dimensional camera module. In more detail, a camera perceives movement of hand joints and audio or navigation systems are automatically activated based on those previously captured gestures. All drivers have to do is make a hand gesture.





Think of “Star Wars” where Jedi masters can manipulate objects with the flick of a wrist. Daesung Eltec is hoping to make this a reality, at least when one is behind the wheel.





Not many companies manufacture gesture-recognition products. While some products have been installed overseas in expensive, luxury car brands, no such product has been released here in Korea.





Our goal is to provide the technology to domestic carmakers at affordable price. We’re still in the research stage but I’m sure the technology will be common in about five years.





Daesung Eltec has explored future technologies, including gesture-recognition solutions, since it was charged with national development projects in 2017 by the Korean government. Mr. Park explains another interesting technology that the company is currently working on.





We also displayed an integrated IVI platform built for a wide range of consumers here and abroad. For example, broadcasting standards may vary depending on countries. Korea has digital multimedia broadcasting, while the radio data system is used in other parts of the world. In North America, meanwhile, Sirius is a commonly used satellite radio option.





Our new technology integrates global consumer preferences and technologies into one platform. In other words, the platform can add or remove particular functions as users want, like assembling Lego blocks. To provide tailored products anywhere in the world as quickly as possible, we have to finish verifying all the functions beforehand and get the products ready for use.





The audio, video and navigation or AVN system of the company enables drivers to use various smartphone functions and activities while behind the wheel. Indeed, the AVN system is a key platform for connected cars, which are described by some as “smartphones on wheels.”

The AVN system offers infotainment services and allows drivers to communicate with their vehicles. It can update different kinds of in-car software in real time. It can also connect with the Advanced Driver Assistance System, which provides additional features like autonomous emergency braking and blind spot detection to ensure safer and more convenient driving.





It is little wonder that the global auto industry is bracing for an era where the in-vehicle infotainment system serves as an essential platform capable of providing an enhanced connected car experience.





Daesung Eltec is preparing for this new era with its in-car platforms catering to customers. In 2016, the company obtained certifications for Apple’s “CarPlay” and Google’s “Android Auto” that connect apps on smartphones with cars.





We provide our products to domestic carmakers and export them to other countries as well. Our presence in the market is relatively low at present, compared to that of some tech giants, but we continue to make relentless efforts to raise our market share and increase exports. Our ultimate goal is to grow into a prominent IVI global partner armed with innovative technology that provide a safer, more enjoyable and more connected driving experience.





Driven by the development of information and communications technology, the auto industry is expected to experience a major change in the next few years—perhaps the biggest change in the industry’s history. With this future in mind, Daesung Eltec is accelerating its innovation efforts to secure global competitiveness.