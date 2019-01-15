Yi Hwang and plum blossoms





Yi Hwang was one of the most revered Confucian scholars of the Joseon Dynasty. He was appointed as the mayor of Danyang at the age of 48. At the time, his wife and son had all passed away, leaving him emotionally vulnerable. To make matters worse, his political career was suffering as well.





That was when he met a gisaeng기생 named Duhyang두향 in Danyang. The young girl deeply admired the Confucian scholar and he opened up his heart enough to go on long walks with her. But Yi Hwang was soon assigned to another post in a town faraway. The two parted, and never crossed paths again.





Right before the scholar left, Duhyang gave him a plum tree as a parting gift. Yi Hwang wrote several poems about plum blossoms from then on, and Duhyang is said to have built a small hut next to the road she used to walk with him and lived the rest of her life longing for Yi Hwang. The first song for this week’s Sounds of Korea is titled “Promise” sung by Kim Young-ki.

Music 1: “Promise”/ Sung by Kim Young-ki





The face of Yi Hwang is featured on Korea’s 1,000-won banknote and on the backside of the bill is Dosan Academy, where the scholar used to teach his students. Plum blossoms are also visible on the note. Yi Hwang supposedly loved plum trees so much that his last dying wish was to water the one Duhyang had given him. Of his many poems about plum trees, one reads as follows:





I meet the sages through yellowed ancient tomes

And sit indifferently in this empty room.

As I watch the spring arrive from the plum blossoms just outside the window,

Don’t be sad that the geomungo string has snapped.





Scholars in the old days would speak highly of geomungo and other musical instruments whether or not they knew how to play them. What Yi Hwang wanted to say through this poem is that the instrument doesn’t have to make any sound if the sound can be made in one’s heart. People speculate that this poem and the scholar’s last words were meant for Duhyang.





Yi Hwang must have wanted to say that although the geomungo cannot make any sound because its strings have broken, music still plays in my heart, and that although we cannot be together, I always have my memories of you.





As no record remains to corroborate this interpretation, people are left to use their imagination to draw the most romantic picture of the two, making their story more beautiful as time goes by. Here’s “Plum Blossom Song” sung by Hong Hyeong-su.

Music 2: “Plum Blossom Song”/ Sung by Hong Hyeon-su





This time of year is generally too early and cold for plum blossoms to bloom, but there is a variety of plum blossom that does flower in the cold months of winter. This plum blossom is called “napwolmae납월매” or December plum blossoms. Geumdunsa금둔사 Temple in Suncheon순천 in Korea’s south is well-known for its lovely napwolmae plum blossoms that blanket the ground. These colorful and fragrant flowers must have inspired scholars of the old days to persevere during the cold and snowy months.





If plum blossoms were favored by scholars and noblemen, camellias were the flower of choice for ordinary folk. There is a variety of red camellias that bloom this time of year, also in Korea’s southern region. The last song for today’s episode is a folk song about the red camellia, which goes as follows.





Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go pick some camellias.

Pick camellias in bunches and press oil from them to light the lamps

And make wedding attires for the eldest daughter.

This is a good place to live.





Let’s listen to “Camellia Song” sung by Kim Su-yeon and an accompanying chorus.

Music 3: “Camellia Song”/ Sung by Kim Su-yeon and others