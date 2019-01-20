Special exhibition of early Korean films to be held in U.K.

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

A special exhibition of early Korean films will be held in the U.K. next month.





The exhibition, co -hosted by the Korean Cultural Center UK and the British Film Institute (BFI), celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Korean film industry. The first Korean film, "Fight for Justice," was screened in Britain 100 years ago in 1919.





Eleven early Korean films, including "Crossroads of Youth" from 1934, will be screened at the exhibition.