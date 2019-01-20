Beautiful Mind (5) 말해 봐요

Expression of the Week

Lee Young-oh : 무슨 일입니까?

What is it?

Lee Shi-hyun : 무슨 일 아닙니다. 그냥 혼자 생각 좀 했습니다.

It’s nothing. I was just thinking on my own.

Lee Young-oh : 무슨 생각이요? 말해 봐요.

What were you thinking? Tell me.

Lee Shi-hyun : 꼭 해야 합니까?

Do I have to?









말해 봐요 (I would like to go)





말하다 – to say, tell, speak, talk

~아/어 보다 – to try





Casual – 말해봐 or 말해줘

Semi-polite – 말해 봐요

Polite – 말씀해 보세요





>> 말해 봐요 is a combination of the verb 말하다 to speak with “~아/어 보다” which means to try. The phrase means “(try) to tell me (something)”





>>In the dialogue, Lee Young-oh is asking Lee Shi-hyun to tell him what she is thinking.





>>The honorific form of “말하다” or “to speak” is “말씀하다” which makes the honorific or polite form of “말해 봐요” = “말씀해 보세요.”



