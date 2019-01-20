Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

2019 Eric Nam Concert “I Color U”

#Concert Info l 2019-01-21

K-POP Connection

Date: February 16, 17

Venue: Blue Square iMarket Hall

 

Eric Nam will be performing in front of his fans in through two days of concerts titled “I Color U” at Blue Square iMarket Hall in Seoul from Feb. 16-17. The performances are the singer’s first domestic solo concerts in four years. As the concerts will be held around Valentine’s Day, Eric Nam promises to show off his sweet and romantic side through the performances. 

List

Editor's Pick