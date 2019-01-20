Singer-songwriter Lee Juck debuted as a member of the duo along with rapper Kim Jin Pyo in 1995. He formed the project band with Kim Dong Ryul in 1997, and released his first solo album [Dead End] in 1999. The same year, he also performed as a member of jazz-pop group . His 3rd studio album [나무로 만든 노래 (Songs Made of Wood)] won the 'Album of the Year', 'Song of the Year', 'Best Pop Album' and 'Best Pop Song' at the 2008 Korean Music Awards in 2008. Lee Juck has worked as a radio DJ in the past, and is also a published novelist.