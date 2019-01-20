HARUEN LIFE, a Volcanic Stone Cosmetics Product Maker

© HARUEN LIFE

Today, we’ll introduce you to the local firm HARUEN(하루엔) LIFE, which produces natural cosmetics products using volcanic stones. First, let’s meet the company’s CEO, Hwang Joon-ho.





Since our company was founded five years ago, we’ve produced household and cosmetics products using natural minerals. Volcanic stones have a tendency to absorb oil and moisture. Some volcanic stones are better as materials than others, so a number of different materials are mixed in order to heighten the level of absorption. The unique mixture is then made into the shape of a ball in the similar way cotton candy is made. Starting with a ball the size of a grain of millet, volcanic stone powder is sprayed on in order to enlarge the ball. That’s our technology.





The company’s name HARUEN LIFE combines the Korean word “haru,” meaning “a day” and the English word “life.” The name represents the company’s desire to bring happiness to the everyday life of customers. Their flagship products are made from volcanic stone. Volcanic ash emitted at the time of a volcanic eruption becomes a clay-like substance when exposed to salt water.





HARUEN LIFE uses their patented technology to make these volcanic stones into the shape of a ball to use in cosmetics products and other daily household items. Volcanic stones are actually widely used in landscaping or as building materials, but it is rather unusual to see them used in cosmetics products. We asked Haruen Life CEO Hwang Joon-ho how he got the idea.





There are two reasons why we use volcanic stone. First, it’s great at absorbing moisture and odor. It’s also excellent at absorbing oil, and there are so many uses for these qualities. For instance, moisture can often be problematic in places like the closet, especially during the rainy seasons, because it could lead to mold. So volcanic stones can be used to make remedies for such problems. We could also make tiles, cosmetics products, mud-packs using volcanic stone clay, and so on.





Hwang used to be in the wine import business. During his frequent overseas business trips, he first learned about natural cosmetics products made with volcanic stones in Europe. Thinking that it’s a great idea, Hwang returned to Korea and studied more about volcanic stones’ natural odor and moisture-absorbing qualities with the help of a local geology professor.





Hwang began collecting and analyzing various types of volcanic stones and finally launched Haruen Life in 2014. As the use of volcanic stones in cosmetics products is rare in Korea, the company made huge efforts to pioneer the field. Volcanic stones from numerous countries around the world in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia were mined and powdered to select the best materials, and countless tests were conducted to find the combination that would be the most effective when used in cosmetics products. As a result, they were able to develop a sebum controller that can replace facial oil blotters.





© HARUEN LIFE

Wearers of makeup find it uncomfortable when naturally occurring face oil is secreted and makes the makeup greasy. If oil blotting papers are used, it ruins the makeup. Oil blotting papers also leave makeup on your hands, and it doesn’t look good to use in public.





A lot of people resort to going to the bathroom to wipe away the sebum. But with this product, when your skin feels oily, you just have to roll it over your makeup and it will leave the makeup untouched.

Unlike oil blotting papers, it doesn’t require any powdering afterwards, it doesn’t get on your hands, and you could also use it anywhere, even at a coffee shop.





Released as “Oil Monster” and “HARUEN Dorothy S”, the sebum controller is easy to use. Roll the volcanic stone ball onto the face while holding onto the handle, and excess sebum, as well as residues within pores, get absorbed instantly.





Volcanic stone contains minerals that may be beneficial to our body and have anti-bacterial properties. HARUEN LIFE has developed their own original, patented volcanic stone product to create a ball-shaped applicator that can be used to massage one’s face while removing dirt and sebum, anywhere, anytime.





Despite these advantages, promoting the product was not easy.





In Korea, people don’t readily buy new products unless they’re widely known through advertisements. Brand reputation also matters a great deal. So at first, we had difficulty promoting the product at home, and decided to search for overseas markets. Someone told us about an exhibition being held in Korea, so we brought our products there and distributed them to exhibition participants. By chance, an American businessperson was impressed by our product and said that they want to take it with them. The experience increased our confidence in our product, and we started taking our products to as many exhibitions as we could.





Finding it difficult to establish a market at home, Haruen Life sought to find success abroad through trade and business exhibitions. Finding receptivity from overseas, Haruen Life participated in numerous exhibitions with continued praise from international buyers. At G-FAIR KOREA held in November 2018, buyers were lining up to speak with the company.





We’re set to begin sales at large American companies like Forever21 and KISS, and we’re currently in talks with Spain’s Sephora. We will begin sales at Lotte Mart in Vietnam, and through Hyundai Home Shopping in Singapore and Hong Kong. The response from the Arabic-speaking world has been great too, and we’re in negotiations with companies in Dubai and Iran. Our products are also sold in Japan through Rakuten and Amazon, and we’re also getting ready to begin sales together with a large listed company known as DOSHISHA.





HARUEN LIFE was recently awarded the Seoul Business Agency’s Seoul Award for developing products of excellent quality and unique design. With its natural volcanic stone products and globally recognized patented technology, the company’s future is bright.