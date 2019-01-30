JYP to create girl band in Japan

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment is teaming up with Sony Music Japan to create a new girl band with Japanese members.

JYP’s CEO Park Jin-young will reveal plans for the new group during a press conference on Feb. 7 in Japan. The two companies plan to conduct a large-scale audition to recruit members for the project.

JYP has already been making inroads into foreign markets with the launch of an all-Chinese-member boy band last year. The band, called Boy Story, has been recognized as the most promising music group for 2019 during a recent ceremony in Beijing.