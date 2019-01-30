SHINee’s Taemin to release new solo album

ⓒ YONHAP News

Taemin of the K-pop group SHINee is expected to release a new solo album next month.

“Want” will be Taemin’s 2nd EP and is set for release on Feb. 11. The album has seven tracks of various genres including the title track “Want.”

Taemin was the first SHINee member to debut as a solo artist. He released his first solo album in 2008 and his second full-length solo album, “Move” from 2017 was also a big hit.