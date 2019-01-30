V of BTS releases self-written solo

ⓒ YONHAP News

V, a member of the global sensation K-pop band BTS, has released a self-written solo track.

The new song is titled “Scenery,” and was updated on BTS’ Korean blog for free downloads. V not composed the song and wrote the lyrics, but also took the photo of himself which was used for the album jacket.

The song is V’s first composition after jointly writing “4 O’clock” with fellow group member RM in 2017.