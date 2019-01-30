iKon and Chungha to perform at SXSW

S. Korea’s Business Survey Index
#K-POP News l 2019-01-31
K-pop stars including iKon and Chungha will perform at an annual U.S. music festival.
The music festival, South by Southwest (SXSW), will be featuring a Korean showcase titled “Korea Spotlight.” The showcase will also feature other artists such as Hitchhiker, Jambinai, XXX and Kirara.
The festival will be held from March 8-17 and the Korea showcase will take place on March 13 at Moody Theater in Austin.
