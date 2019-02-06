



Members: Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB, Umji

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Source Music

Active from: 2015





GFriend is a six-member Korean girl group that debuted under Source Music in Jan. 2015 with the EP “Season of Glass.” The group’s members include Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group released its first full-length album “LOL” in July 2016 and recently released their 2nd full length album, “Time for Us,” in Jan. 2019.





Full Length

2nd Album “Time for Us” (2019)

1st Album “LOL” (2016)

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Summer Mini Album “Sunny Summer” (EP, 2018)

6th Mini Album “Time for the Moonlight” (EP, 2018)

5th Mini Album Repackage “Rainbow” (EP, 2017)

5th Mini Album “Parallel” (Ep, 2017)

4th Mini Album “The Awakening” (EP, 2017)

3rd Mini Album “Snowflake” (EP, 2016)

2nd Mini Album “Flower Bud” (EP, 2015)

1st Mini Album “Season of Glass” (EP, 2015)