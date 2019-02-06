Hello Gayoung Concert “Something Special”





Date: Feb 16-17

Venue: Ewha Centennial Hall Hwaam Hall

Korean indie singer and songwriter Hello Gayoung will be holding a concert to commemorate the release of her 2nd full length album “Something Special.” The concert will take place from Feb. 16-17 at Hwaam Hall in Ewha Girls’ High School Centennial Hall. Hello Gayoung is a big name in Korea’s indie scene and this year marks the 10th year of her debut. The concert will feature the singer’s latest songs from her new release as well as other hits.