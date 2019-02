ⓒ KBS

Park Sang Min debuted as a solo artist in 1993, and is known for his unique husky voice and vocal talent, as well as his trademark look made with a mustache and sunglasses. With 12 studio albums and 11 single albums under his belt, the singer who mostly sings rock and country music has also performed in popular TV shows such as “I Am a Singer” and “The Masked Singer.”