Blackpink to make appearance on Steven Colbert's talk show

ⓒ YG Entertainment

K-pop girl group Blackpink will make an appearance on the popular U.S. talk show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The group will be performing at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York and hold the interview with comedian Stephen Colbert on Monday.

Blackpink’s appearance on the show will mark the first meeting between the comedian and South Korean artists.

The group will also make an appearance on “Good Morning American” before debuting on “Strahan and Sara” on Feb. 15.