Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Listen

Base Fare for Seoul Taxis to Rise to 3,800 Won

#Hot Issues of the Week l 2019-02-10

News

ⓒYONHAP News

The base fare for taxis operating in Seoul will increase to three-thousand-800 won starting February 16th. The starting fare for late-night rides will be four-thousand-600 won.


The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the fare increase of 800 won during the day and one-thousand won at night will come into effect at 4:00 a.m. next Saturday.


The base fare for large-sized and deluxe taxis will also increase by one-thousand-500 won to six-thousand-500 won.


The city government plans to update the taxi meters installed on some 70-thousand taxis over 15 days starting next Saturday.

List

Editor's Pick