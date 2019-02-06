Beautiful Mind (8) 당연하죠

Expression of the Week

Kang Hyun-joon : 그럼 난 이제 괴물만 잡으면 되는 거죠?

현성의 안전한 시스템을 JCI 인증단 앞에서 자랑하면서.

So, I just need to catch the monster now?

And show off Hyunsung’s safe system in front of the JCI Authentication Group?

Lee Young-oh : 하나 더, 내 수술엔 아무 이상이 없었다는 걸 밝혀줘야겠어요. 모두가 보는 앞에서.

One more thing. You need to show that there was nothing wrong with my surgery in front of everyone.

Kang Hyun-joon : 당연하죠.

Of course.









당연하죠 (of course)





당연하다 – adj. natural; justifiable; fair





Casual – 당연하지

Semi-polite – 당연하죠

Polite – 당연합니다





>> “당연하죠” expresses the intention of a speaker using the sentence pattern “~죠” + adjective “당연하다” which means “natural, justifiable or fair.”





>>The expression is colloquially used as a response to show agreement to what was said before and means “of course,” or “you bet.”





>>Similar expressions to “당연하죠” include “그럼요” and even the popular vernacular/slang expression “당근이지” which also stems from the verb “당연하다.”



