Singer-songwriter Lee Hyun Woo debuted in 1991 with his song , and became an instant star. He holds the records for releasing the first ever remix single in Korea, and also for being the last recipient of the coveted Golden Cup Award of the former KBS music ranking program Gayo Top 10. A true multi-entertainer, Lee Hyun Woo has not only acted in TV dramas, films and musicals, but has also hosted various TV and radio programs. He currently hosts the KBS Radio show "Lee Hyun Woo's Music Album