ⓒ YONHAP News

Yesun of Super Junior will release his first full-length album in Japan next week.





The album includes 11 tracks and is titled “Story.” The release date has been set for Jan. 20. It will be the singer’s first music release in Japan since dropping the EP “Splash” in 2017.





The title song is “Because I Love You” and the album also includes “For Dream” which features two other Super Junior members.