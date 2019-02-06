Beautiful Mind (9) 확실해요?

Expression of the Week

Kang Hyun-joon : 그러니까 이 사람이 바로 진범이다. 확실해요?

So this is the real culprit? Are you certain?

Lee Young-oh : 당뇨인 신동재 원장에게 슈도에페드린을 처방할 만큼 가깝고

수술실 스텝을 사주할 만한 지위가 있는데다가,

심은하 선생에게 위해를 가할 만큼 힘이 있는

이 현성의 내부자...

An insider at Hyunsung who was close enough to Director Shin,

a diabetic, to prescribe pseudoephedrine while also in

a position that can give orders to the OR room staff and have

enough power to bring harm to Dr. Shim….









확실해요? (Are you certain?)





확실하다 – to be sure, confident, certain, definite





Casual – 확실해?

Semi-polite – 확실해요?





>> A similar expression that also asks if someone is certain or sure is “정말이에요?”





>>In the dialogue, the expression is used as a question. However, the same expression can also be used in the statement form “확실해요” which means “I’m sure” or “It’s for certain” depending on the context.





>>If you would like to say “I’m NOT sure,” you can use the expression “잘 모르겠어요” which uses the verb 모르다 “to not know” and literally means “I don’t know (something) well.” The expression is used to commonly mean “I’m not sure” or “I’m not certain (of something).”



