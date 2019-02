ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Nichkhun, a member of the boy band 2PM, will be making a solo debut.





Nichkhun will be releasing his first solo album, a first since his debut with the band 11 years ago. The album is titled “ME” and has nine tracks which have all been composed and written by Nichkhun himself.





The album is set for release on Feb. 18 in South Korea as well as China and Thailand.