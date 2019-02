ⓒ JYP Entertainment

K-pop boy band GOT7 will be launching a second subunit called Jus2.





Jus2 will consist of GOT7 members JB and Yugyeom and will begin promotions after releasing its first EP “Focus” next month.





GOT7’s first subunit also included JB and fellow member Jinyoung. The project was called JJ Project and released an album in mid-2018 “Verse 2.”