Date: March 2-3

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall

K-pop girl group Cosmic Girls will be holding their 2nd solo concert “Would you stay – Secret Box” at BLuesquare iMarket Hall from March 2-3. The group will be showcasing their latest release “La La Love” as well as never before seen special stages and the perfectly organized group choreography that the girls are so well known for.