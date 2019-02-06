



Genres: Ballad, jazz

Active from: 1993

Associated acts: Strange People





Lee So-ra is one of Korea’s top female ballad singers who debuted in 1993 as a member of the jazz group Strange People. Lee released her first solo album in 1995 and has won multiple awards at the Korean Music Awards. Her sixth album “Nunsseopdal” which means “moon shaped like eyebrows” which was released in 2004 has been listed as one of the 100 greatest Korean albums.





Studio Albums, Best & Live

8 (Full length, 2014)

My One and Only Love (Remake, 2010)

Lee So-ra 7th Album (Full length, 2008)

Nunsseopdal (Full length, 2004)

Diary (Full length, 2002)

Lee So-ra Live (Live, 2001)

Flower (Full length, 2000)

Lee So-ra Best (Best, 1999)

About Sorrow and Anger (Full length, 1998)

Like in a Movie (Full length, 1996)

Lee So-ra 1st Album (Full length, 1995)

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Song Request feat. Suga of BTS (Single, 2019)

October Lover (Single, 2018)

Her 9th Album (Single, 2016)