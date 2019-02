ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Red Velvet has completed touring five U.S. cities on the North American leg of its world tour.

The group started off in Los Angeles and performed in Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Newark wrapping up the U.S. leg of their ongoing world tour, “Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE].”

The group will head to Canada next, performing in Toronto as the first stop.