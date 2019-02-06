Wanna One’s Yoon Ji-sung debuts solo album

Taxi Fares in Seoul
#K-POP News l 2019-02-21
Yoon Ji-sung, a member of the former boy band Wanna One, has released his first solo EP.
With the release of “Aside,” Yoon has become the first Wanna One member to launch a solo career since Wanna One’s disbandment earlier this year.
“Aside” is a collection of six ballads with the title referring to the theatrical jargon for a monologue that is only meant to be heard by the audience. The title song is “In the Rain.”
