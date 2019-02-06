On the way to music bank 190222

Taxi Fares in Seoul
2019-02-06
#Creative l 2019-02-22
On the way to Music Bank, Too much information♬
[COMEBACK]
Sexy and chic, MONSTA X
As the gueen of performances group, LOONA
He is just such a sweet voice, Yoon Jisung
She's full of charms, Hyomin
[Today]
It's very bad for fine dust all over the country today.
Take care of your health, everyone.
Don't be sick, Kangmin of VERIVERY.
CLC is the last stage.
Say bye to fans, One by one.
I can't breathe.
[Line-up]
TAEMIN, ITZY, CLC, MONSTA X, SF9
KYT, Hyomin, Yoon Jisung, ATEEZ, VERIVERY
TREI, NATURE, ONF, IMFACT, Cherry Bullet
Dreamcatcher, Brave Hongcha (w. Samuel)
LOONA, The Pink Lady
* Sorry, next week is a public holiday.
See you the week after next.
