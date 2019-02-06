On the way to music bank 190222

On the way to Music Bank, Too much information♬





[COMEBACK]

Sexy and chic, MONSTA X

As the gueen of performances group, LOONA

He is just such a sweet voice, Yoon Jisung

She's full of charms, Hyomin





[Today]

It's very bad for fine dust all over the country today.

Take care of your health, everyone.

Don't be sick, Kangmin of VERIVERY.

CLC is the last stage.

Say bye to fans, One by one.

I can't breathe.





[Line-up]

TAEMIN, ITZY, CLC, MONSTA X, SF9

KYT, Hyomin, Yoon Jisung, ATEEZ, VERIVERY

TREI, NATURE, ONF, IMFACT, Cherry Bullet

Dreamcatcher, Brave Hongcha (w. Samuel)

LOONA, The Pink Lady





* Sorry, next week is a public holiday.

See you the week after next.