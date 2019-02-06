Beautiful Mind (10) 따라오세요.

Expression of the Week

Song Ki-ho : 어, 양선생, 혹시 현석주 선생님 못 봤어?

Dr. Yang, have you seen Dr. Hyun?

Yang Sung-eun : 봤죠.

I did.

Song : 봤어?

You did?

Yang : 네.

Yes.

Song : 어디 계셔?

Where is he?

Yang : 따라오세요.

Follow me.

Song : 어.

Alright.









따라오세요 (Follow me.)





따라오다 – v. to follow, imitate, go along or happen together





Casual – 따라와

Semi-polite – 따라와요

Polite – 따라오세요





>>[따라오다] is an expression that means to follow or to trace someone or something that moves exactly in the same route. It can also mean to imitate or follow someone’s method, behavior, intention etc.





>>A similar expression is [따라가다] which also means to follow or go after, but the expression is used when you follow something.



