SHINee’s Key to release new album before enlistment

ⓒ YONHAP News

Key, a member of the boy band SHINee, will be releasing a new album before enlisting in the military next month.

The repackaged album titled “I Wanna Be” will be available on major online music streaming sties on March 4. The album has 13 tracks which include 10 from Key’s first full-length studio album, “FACE” which was released in November 2018.





Key will be enlisting in the armed forces on the date of the release to fulfil his mandatory military service.