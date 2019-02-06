9th EXO MV hits 100 million YouTube views

ⓒ SM Entertainment

The music video for EXO’s “Tempo” has reached 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the group’s 9th music video to reach the threshold.





“Tempo” is from EXO’s 5th full-length album, “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” released in November 2018. The album went up to 23rd place on the main Billboard 200 chart and topped the iTunes album charts in 48 countries and regions upon its release.





The music video for “Tempo” has become the group’s 9th music video to gather more than 100 million views. Three of the group’s MVs have surpassed the 200 million mark.