Lee Gikwang Live 2019





Date: March 23-24

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall

Highlight’s Lee Gikwang is holding a solo concert from March 23-24 at Bluesquare iMarket Hall in Seoul. The concert will be the last chance for fans to see Lee in person ahead of his enlistment for mandatory military duties in April. The concert is Lee’s second solo concert since LEEGIKWANG Mini Live 2018 ONE which was held in Jan. 2018. With the enlistment, Lee becomes the third member from the group Highlight to be fulfilling mandatory military service.