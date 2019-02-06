Major boy band members to enlist in military this month

ⓒ YONHAP News

Members from popular K-pop boy bands will be enlisting in the military this week. SHINee’s Key, 2AM’s Jeong Jin-woon and VIXX’s N will all be enlisting on Monday, March 4.

The three boy band members will undergo eight weeks of basic military training and serve in active duty in the Army as part of the nation’s mandatory military service.

The three recently released new albums and held concerts or fan meetings before the enlistment.