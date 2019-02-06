Beautiful Mind (11) 무슨 뜻이야?

Taxi Fares in Seoul
#Drama Lines l 2019-03-04
Expression of the Week
Lee Geon-myung : 묻고 싶은 게 있어서 왔다. 무슨 뜻이냐?
이해하겠다는 말, 내 마음을 이해하겠다는 말, 무슨 뜻이야?
I came because I wanted to ask you something. What does it mean?
Your words saying you understand, that you understand my heart. What does it mean?
Lee Young-oh : 혹시 가장 아끼는 사람을 잃을지도 모른다는 아주 두려운 마음.
A very fearful heart that you might lose the person you love most.
무슨 뜻이야? (What does it mean?)
무슨 – what
뜻 - meaning
Casual – 무슨 뜻이야?
Semi-polite – 무슨 뜻이에요?/무슨 뜻인가요?
Polite – 무슨 뜻입니까?
>> “무슨” is an expression used to ask about a business, subject or object that one is not sure of or does not exactly know.
>>”뜻” expresses meaning that is contained in words, a writing or action.
>>”무슨 뜻이야” in the dialogue is asking about the meaning of something Young-oh said earlier. It is a casual expression that is used by someone who is usually older when addressing or referring to a person whom they know well and is usually younger.
